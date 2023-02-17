Today is Friday. Temperatures will start in the 30s to low 40s and drop throughout the day, with freezing rain and snow expected across much of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

When 79-year-old Suzanne Carmichael called her town office to ask about how much she owed in property tax, they couldn’t tell her.

Rep. Clinton Collamore pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges alleging he defrauded the state’s taxpayer-funded campaign system.

For athletes from rural areas that don’t play AAU or on travel teams, the tournament is an opportunity for college coaches to see them in action.

Some residents claim Ware-Butler Building Supply’s plan for Pleasant Street is damaging the neighborhood’s residential character.

A competition to create the largest ice disk in the world has brought together enthusiasts from Finland, Minnesota and northern Maine.

The guard primarily relies on local police to investigate allegations of sexual assault and criminal harassment.

This is believed to be the first time that the late Rev. Angelo LeVasseur has been publicly accused of sexually abusing a child.

One in four homes in Maine’s largest county lack reliable access.

Bangor held Deering to eight second-half points while racking up 40, cruising to a final score of 64-24.

The Lost Kitchen, which is entering its 10th season, will release details about the lottery on March 20.

Basketball is religion in Maine, and the tournament is always filled with basketball fans, athletes and parents.

It’s unclear what will happen to the Belfast project now that the company no longer has the land rights.

In other Maine news …

Judiciary Committee advances Maine supreme court nominee

Waterville residents fear for neighborhood’s future as hardware company expands

Maine man seriously injured in Hancock County snowmobile crash

This UMaine hockey defenseman isn’t flashy, but he’s effective

UMaine’s Victor Ostman is a semifinalist for top collegiate goalie award

Judge dismisses Northern Light Health’s lawsuit against drug companies

Maine had the nation’s highest rate of workplace injuries in 2021

Top-seeded Oxford Hills boys dismantle Bangor in AA North quarterfinal

It’s not pleasant but bed bugs are part of Maine life

A Turner man is missing

Portland airport expansion plans include space for international flights

Portland approves plan for 179-room hotel

‘Trapped the Musical’ is wicked good fun down to the Bangor Opera House

Man gets 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting child

Southern Aroostook girls basketball team can’t be stopped