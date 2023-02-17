Today is Friday. Temperatures will start in the 30s to low 40s and drop throughout the day, with freezing rain and snow expected across much of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Senior property tax freeze program rollout leaves unanswered questions
When 79-year-old Suzanne Carmichael called her town office to ask about how much she owed in property tax, they couldn’t tell her.
Maine lawmaker says he’ll resign after pleading not guilty to signature fraud charges
Rep. Clinton Collamore pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges alleging he defrauded the state’s taxpayer-funded campaign system.
The tourney is a valuable recruiting tool for Maine college basketball coaches
For athletes from rural areas that don’t play AAU or on travel teams, the tournament is an opportunity for college coaches to see them in action.
Waterville residents fear for neighborhood’s future as hardware company expands
Some residents claim Ware-Butler Building Supply’s plan for Pleasant Street is damaging the neighborhood’s residential character.
Ice carousel records connect 3 men in Maine, Finland and Minnesota
A competition to create the largest ice disk in the world has brought together enthusiasts from Finland, Minnesota and northern Maine.
Report asks for better communication on sex assault cases at Maine National Guard
The guard primarily relies on local police to investigate allegations of sexual assault and criminal harassment.
Aroostook man sues Catholic diocese over alleged sexual abuse
This is believed to be the first time that the late Rev. Angelo LeVasseur has been publicly accused of sexually abusing a child.
Rejection of $1.6 million grant could delay Caribou’s broadband expansion
One in four homes in Maine’s largest county lack reliable access.
Bangor girls cruise into AA North basketball semifinals with win over Deering
Bangor held Deering to eight second-half points while racking up 40, cruising to a final score of 64-24.
You can soon enter the lottery to eat at The Lost Kitchen
The Lost Kitchen, which is entering its 10th season, will release details about the lottery on March 20.
Why Mainers love the high school basketball tournament
Basketball is religion in Maine, and the tournament is always filled with basketball fans, athletes and parents.
Maine’s top court blocks Nordic Aquafarms salmon farm infrastructure in intertidal zone
It’s unclear what will happen to the Belfast project now that the company no longer has the land rights.
In other Maine news …
Judiciary Committee advances Maine supreme court nominee
Waterville residents fear for neighborhood’s future as hardware company expands
Maine man seriously injured in Hancock County snowmobile crash
This UMaine hockey defenseman isn’t flashy, but he’s effective
UMaine’s Victor Ostman is a semifinalist for top collegiate goalie award
Judge dismisses Northern Light Health’s lawsuit against drug companies
Maine had the nation’s highest rate of workplace injuries in 2021
Top-seeded Oxford Hills boys dismantle Bangor in AA North quarterfinal
It’s not pleasant but bed bugs are part of Maine life
Portland airport expansion plans include space for international flights
Portland approves plan for 179-room hotel
‘Trapped the Musical’ is wicked good fun down to the Bangor Opera House
Man gets 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting child