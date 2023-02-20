ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk, “Penobscot Sense of Place: An exploration of Indigenous landscapes in the Dawnland” on Monday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m.

Speaker James Eric Francis Sr. is the Penobscot Nation’s director of Cultural and Historic Preservation, Tribal Historian and chair of the Penobscot Tribal Rights and Resource Protection Board. As a historian, Francis studies the relationship between Maine Native Americans and the landscape.

All talks in the Mitchell Center's Sustainability Talks series are free and are offered both remotely via Zoom and in person at 107 Norman Smith Hall on the UMaine campus in Orono.

Updates for this event will be posted to the event webpage.