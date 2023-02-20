ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia invites community members to explore elements for building and enhancing their cultural competence with nationally-recognized facilitator Elizabeth Neptune. The free learning session, “Strengthening Relationships with Cultural Competency: Increasing Understanding of the Passamaquoddy Tribe,” will be held on Thursday, March 9 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Moore Community Center, 125 State Street Ellsworth in the fourth-floor theatre room. The snow date is March 30.

In this workshop, Neptune will examine several elements of cultural competency including awareness, knowledge, attitudes, and assumptions, with significant emphasis on honoring diversity and cultural differences. Participants will review broad elements of cultural competency and culturally competent organizations, explore working with diverse populations, gain a greater understanding of the impact of trauma, and address issues of race, equity, and inclusion.

Neptune has 37 years of experience in delivering innovative health and human services to native communities. Ms.Neptune operates her own consulting business, Neptune Advantage, which primarily provides technical assistance to Native American tribal programs across the country. She is nationally recognized for her skills in directing programs and facilitating change in health care and child welfare systems.

In her capacity as director of Health and Human Services for the Passamaquoddy Tribe, Neptune created a model of holistic care which won both state and national recognition. She served as the state’s child wellness coordinator and was instrumental in implementing her care model for the State of Maine. Neptune’s gift for innovation has changed health outcomes for many and has influenced system changes at the tribal, state, and national levels.

There is no cost to attend the session, and a light breakfast will be included. Session participants will be eligible for 0.4 CEUs and 4 contact hours through the University of Maine at Machias.

This session is limited to 50 participants and advance registration is required. Register online at bit.ly/workshop-3923.

For more information please call 201-403-3627 or email caroline.bloss@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.

HRSA language: Strengthening Relationships with Cultural Competency: Increasing Understanding of the Passamaquoddy Tribe is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of an award totaling $800,000 with 0 percent financed with non-governmental sources. The views presented here are those of Healthy Acadia and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.