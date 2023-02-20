The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Castine is pleased to invite qualified 501(c)3 organizations to apply for a Deborah Pulliam Social Justice Grant for the year 2023. The Pulliam Social Justice Grants were created to honor the memory of the late Deborah Pulliam, a longtime member of the Congregation and benefactor for social justice causes. To find out if your organization qualifies and the criteria for applying visit uucastine.org/social-justice/. Deadline for applying is June 1.

Grants will be awarded Oct. 1. Call 207-326-9083 or email office@uucastine.org for more information.