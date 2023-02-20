Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

When the pickings are slim in the dead of winter and there’s an unexpected deposit of meat left in the woods, all the carnivores in the neighborhood are eager to check it out.

That might explain this video of a fisher, which has caught a whiff of nearby carrion.

In the first segment, a frisky fisher apparently happens on the scene and cashes in. It runs away, lickety-split, with food in its mouth.

In the second scene, later that same day, the fisher apparently encounters resistance while trying to grab more snacks. It scampers away as quickly as it arrived.

Trail camera whiz Allie Ladd of Byron has a theory about why the fisher didn’t stick around for long and left empty handed.

“I think the bobcat had some words for him,” Ladd offered.

