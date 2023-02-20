A crash in Waterville sent three people, including a police officer, to the hospital.

The crash happened Saturday on Kennedy Memorial Drive, near Aroma Joe’s, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

Officer Mikalya Hodge and two others were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The Waterville police chief said Winslow police were called to investigate, as departments don’t investigate crashes involving their officers.

No additional information about the crash was immediately available.