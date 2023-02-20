Today is Monday. Temperatures will start in the 40s, with cloudy skies throughout the state and a chance for scattered rain and snow showers up north. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Karen Wentworth believed people should control their own deaths. Facing terminal cancer, she lived to define her own ending.

The attack on the tax break used by Whole Foods is politically popular, but critics call it abuse of the tax code.

The Bangor Public Library’s five copies of “Gender Queer” have been checked out 40 times, with a big surge in the past six months.

The concept of community policing isn’t new, but a throwback to police officers walking a beat.

On Tuesday, Rockland’s Strand Theatre will turn 100, and will charge the same for tickets it did on opening day as part of its celebration.

Gym space and availability can be hard to come by on the Blue Hill Peninsula.

Fort Fairfield staff were surprised to learn about spike in debt, but not residents, who already questioned the town’s increased spending.

Sidewalks would be installed along Route 1A from Western Avenue to the Locust Grove Cemetery, as well as along Route 202.

The Bangor Waterfront walking trail, Kenduskeag Stream Trail and Cascade Park are all slated for a flurry of improvements.

The bank’s extensive waterfront campus now encompasses approximately 7 acres along Main and Front streets.

Nearly 100 intermingled demonstrators occupied the four corners of bustling Congress Square on Friday afternoon.

Watch the highlights of day one and day two of the Maine high school basketball tournament, and read our game recaps:

The film “Hardwater” tells the story of the Mainers who have formed lifelong bonds over the time-honored tradition of ice fishing.

“I didn’t see a soul all day. It was just me, the trees and a whole lot of snow.”

In other Maine news …

Credit agencies see more risk for Northern Light Health after $130M loss

Salmon farm proposed at former Millinocket paper mill site

Maine Medical Center and nurses union reach agreement on paid leave

Kenneth Cianchette, founder of Maine construction giant Cianbro, dies at 98

Sustainable building company has new home at the former Belfast Armory

Maine Senate swiftly confirms justice to state supreme court

‘Dirty rain’ likely from south central dust storms, not Ohio fallout, DEP says

Missing Portland man has been found

Turner man found safe

Albany rallies late to edge UMaine women’s basketball team

UMaine and UNH men’s hockey skate to 2nd straight tie, UNH wins shootout again

UMaine men’s basketball downs Albany, clinches playoff spot