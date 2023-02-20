Today is Monday. Temperatures will start in the 40s, with cloudy skies throughout the state and a chance for scattered rain and snow showers up north. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
A Mainer with terminal cancer meticulously planned her death. This is how she lived.
Karen Wentworth believed people should control their own deaths. Facing terminal cancer, she lived to define her own ending.
Maine debate over Whole Foods tax break is creating unlikely alliances
The attack on the tax break used by Whole Foods is politically popular, but critics call it abuse of the tax code.
Interest in ‘Gender Queer’ has only grown after ban campaigns
The Bangor Public Library’s five copies of “Gender Queer” have been checked out 40 times, with a big surge in the past six months.
Waterville wants to build more trust between police and community
The concept of community policing isn’t new, but a throwback to police officers walking a beat.
This Maine movie theater will celebrate 100th anniversary with 25-cent tickets
On Tuesday, Rockland’s Strand Theatre will turn 100, and will charge the same for tickets it did on opening day as part of its celebration.
New gym and indoor track will complete Blue Hill’s $10M YMCA
Gym space and availability can be hard to come by on the Blue Hill Peninsula.
Fort Fairfield hires consultant to solve financial woes
Fort Fairfield staff were surprised to learn about spike in debt, but not residents, who already questioned the town’s increased spending.
Hampden could install more sidewalks to improve walkability
Sidewalks would be installed along Route 1A from Western Avenue to the Locust Grove Cemetery, as well as along Route 202.
Bangor has big plans for its public spaces this year
The Bangor Waterfront walking trail, Kenduskeag Stream Trail and Cascade Park are all slated for a flurry of improvements.
Bangor Savings Bank expands waterfront campus with former Saliba’s building
The bank’s extensive waterfront campus now encompasses approximately 7 acres along Main and Front streets.
Tomatoes and bullhorns escalate ‘white lives matter’ protest in Portland
Nearly 100 intermingled demonstrators occupied the four corners of bustling Congress Square on Friday afternoon.
Allure of Maine ice fishing and compelling characters make ‘Hardwater’ a must see
The film “Hardwater” tells the story of the Mainers who have formed lifelong bonds over the time-honored tradition of ice fishing.
Remote Rainbow Loop offers views of Katahdin and a winter workout
“I didn’t see a soul all day. It was just me, the trees and a whole lot of snow.”
Credit agencies see more risk for Northern Light Health after $130M loss
Salmon farm proposed at former Millinocket paper mill site
Maine Medical Center and nurses union reach agreement on paid leave
Kenneth Cianchette, founder of Maine construction giant Cianbro, dies at 98
Sustainable building company has new home at the former Belfast Armory
Maine Senate swiftly confirms justice to state supreme court
‘Dirty rain’ likely from south central dust storms, not Ohio fallout, DEP says
Missing Portland man has been found
Albany rallies late to edge UMaine women’s basketball team
UMaine and UNH men’s hockey skate to 2nd straight tie, UNH wins shootout again