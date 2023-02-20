All games at the Augusta Civic Center on Thursday have been postponed due to the impending winter storm.

Games scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Augusta Civic Center have been moved to either Wednesday or Friday at the venue as a result of the storm.

No changes have been announced for the Bangor and Portland venues as of Monday evening.

Both Class D South girls semifinals will now take place Wednesday morning, with Valley and Vinalhaven playing at 8:30 a.m. and Forest Hills and Seacoast playing at 11:30 a.m.

The Forest Hills and Seacoast Christian Class D South boys semifinal is moved from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Class A North girls and boys semifinals were moved back 90 minutes each.

Friday will begin with both Class C South girls semifinals at 10 and 11:30 a.m., followed by both Class C South boys semifinals games at 2 and 3:30 p.m.

The Class A North regional finals will still top off Friday night, with the girls championship starting at 7 p.m. and the boys at 8:45 p.m.

There are no changes to Saturday’s schedule.