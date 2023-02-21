Thursday’s high school tournament games at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor and the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland have been postponed due to the pending snowstorm, according to the Maine Principals’ Association.

All of Thursday’s games at the Augusta Civic Center have already been rescheduled to either Wednesday or Friday.

In Portland, all of the games scheduled for Thursday will be played at the same time on Friday at the Cross Insurance Arena.

The Cross Insurance Center will now have eight games on Wednesday, starting with the Class B North girls semifinals at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. followed by the Class B North boys semifinals at noon and 1:30 p.m.

The Class D North boys semifinal games originally scheduled for Thursday at the Cross Insurance Center will now be played at 4 and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Class D North girls semifinal games will be on Wednesday as originally scheduled at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The Class C North boys and girls semifinal games slated for Thursday have been moved to Friday at the same times. The girls will play at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and the boys will play at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Class B North championship games have been switched to Saturday.

The Class D girls and boys North finals will take place at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., respectively. The Class B North girls final will take place at 2 p.m. and the Class B North boys will follow at 3:30 p.m.

The Class C North championships will end the day, with the girls playing at 7 p.m. and boys playing at 8:30 p.m.