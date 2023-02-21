Does the winter weather have you spending more time indoors than you’d like? It’s a great time to dive into the Health Quest Challenge. Now through April 9, Healthy Acadia, in partnership with public libraries and community organizations across Downeast Maine invites community members to join in their Health Quest Challenge. With every Health Quest you complete, you will be entered to win a $50 Hannaford grocery or Irving gas gift card.

Through this initiative, the partners aim to increase awareness and use of the National Library of Medicine’s FREE public online health resources. The National Library of Medicine is the world’s largest biomedical library, producing trusted health information used by health professionals, students, researchers, and the public to advance medicine and improve public health.

NLM makes over 300 databases and online services freely available through libraries and to anyone with Internet access. Find up-to-date information about wellness issues, prevention, diseases, and chronic conditions; as well as peer-reviewed medical research articles, pharmacological, toxic substance, and household product databases, clinical trials, and much more. There is so much impactful and interactive information to be found on these websites, you will want them at your fingertips.

Visit https://www.healthyacadia.org/hpm-hq through April 9 to access the Challenge. A new pair of Health Quests will be added every two weeks so be sure to bookmark the page in your web browser. Health Quests are available in Spanish and English and will feature interactive information, fun games and activities, health calculators, and more.

For more information please contact Katia McClellan by email at katia.mcclellan@healthyacadia.org or phone at 207-255-3741; or Nina Zeldin by email at nina@healthyacadia.org or phone at 207-667-7171.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health initiatives, visit www.healthyacadia.org.