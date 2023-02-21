Tuesday marks the final day of quarterfinal tournament action, with Class C North and South games underway in Bangor and Augusta. Meanwhile, in Portland, the semifinals officially start in Class B South. We’ll be following the action all day starting at 1 p.m.
Lindsay Putnam
Lindsay Putnam is a senior editor for sports and features at the Bangor Daily News. Lindsay previously worked as an editor and reporter at the New York Post. She's a York Beach native and Colby College... More by Lindsay Putnam