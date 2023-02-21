Penobscot Valley’s Kaya Loring (#3, left) tries to strip the ball from Sumner's Clara Christiansen (#23, right) in first half action of a Class C North girls quarterfinal game Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Tuesday marks the final day of quarterfinal tournament action, with Class C North and South games underway in Bangor and Augusta. Meanwhile, in Portland, the semifinals officially start in Class B South. We’ll be following the action all day starting at 1 p.m.

Avatar photo

Lindsay Putnam

Lindsay Putnam is a senior editor for sports and features at the Bangor Daily News. Lindsay previously worked as an editor and reporter at the New York Post. She's a York Beach native and Colby College...