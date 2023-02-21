PORTLAND — Woodhull, an integrated architecture, construction, and millwork firm in Maine, has purchased the Safford House (1858) at 93 High Street in Portland to become its new main office. The building was purchased on Feb. 3 from the trustees of Greater Portland Landmarks who have owned the building for the last 15 years.

Woodhull, formerly known as Caleb Johnson Studio|Woodhull of Maine, will consolidate its architecture and construction teams into the historic Safford House and continue running its millwork shop in Brunswick’s Fort Andross. Utilizing historic rehabilitation tax credits and SBA programs, Woodhull will renovate and restore Safford House to showcase the building’s Renaissance Revival-style architecture while creating modern office space.

“Over the past 20 years, our company has grown exponentially. We now employ more than 70 people and have outgrown our Old Port office space,” said Caleb Johnson, principal architect and founder of Woodhull. “This new office will allow our architecture and construction teams to work more closely together to produce a fully integrated product for our clients. Our firm also has a strong interest in historic preservation, and we look forward to re-designing this building while honoring the past and preserving the structural integrity and historic significance of the building.”

“We are thrilled that Woodhull is the new steward for Safford House,” said Sarah Hansen, executive director of Greater Portland Landmarks. “Such a well-respected company experienced in historic preservation, they will build on Landmarks’ work to ensure that the building receives all the care it needs to thrive as a modern center of design and architecture long into the future.”

In November 2021, the Trustees of Greater Portland Landmarks made the decision to sell the Safford House after 14 years of stewardship. Built in 1858, the Safford House is one of the last high-style homes constructed on High Street in the 19th century. The Renaissance Revival-style dwelling with brick and brownstone details was converted to business use in the mid-20th century and was used as classroom space by the Portland Society of Art from 1965-83. In 1983 the Portland Society of Art sold the building with historic preservation covenants to Safford Associates, who renovated the building, adding a rear elevator and restoring some interior partitions removed to create large classrooms.



Woodhull is an integrated architecture, construction, and millwork firm delivering thoughtful residential and commercial projects throughout New England. The team is comprised of architects, designers, cabinetmakers, support staff, construction project managers, site superintendents, estimators, and carpenters. Woodhull approaches each project with integrity, an open mind, and an unwavering commitment to quality and client experience. The work is informed by the landscape, intentional materials, simplicity of expression, and enduring character. For more , go to www.woodhullmaine.com.