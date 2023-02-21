An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland in November.

Fredrick Johnson, 46, of Portland was arrested on Tuesday and accused of murder in the death of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, 2022, according to Interim Assistant Chief Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department.

Kelley, who did not have a permanent residence, was found laying on the ground on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Johnson was already in custody at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton on unrelated charges, officials said. He was issued a warrant charging him with murder on Tuesday.

The circumstances of Kelley’s death remain under investigation. Anyone with information about the investigation can contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.