LIBERTY — Saturday, Feb. 25 will be the sixth annual Riley’s Wish Ice Fishing Derby and Winter Games in Liberty. Riley Boulay was a Mount View High School student and also attended the electrical trades program at Waldo County Technical Center, where he was a student at the time of his passing in December 2017. Riley’s mom, Jackie, is the Culinary Arts Instructor at WCTC.

The fishing derby, which takes place at Lake St. George State Park, is a non-profit fundraiser to honor Riley’s memory. This event raises money through the sale of raffle tickets, sweatshirts, hot food and drinks and donations. All proceeds benefit the Riley H Boulay Memorial Scholarship Fund, which is awarded each year to a WCTC graduate from each of the Tech Center’s sending schools.

Registration for the Derby starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Lake St. George State Park on the Belfast/Augusta Road (Route 3). Derby/raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Fish need to be weighed in by 3 p.m. at the boat launch in Liberty. Hot food and drinks will be available. Live music will be performed by The Liberty Jazz Experience. There will also be free children’s activities beginning at 10 a.m. and a corn hole tournament at noon. For more information on this event, call Jackie Boulay at 207-322-5203.