I particularly enjoyed Emily Burnham’s retro story in the BDN about the legendary Bangor Auditorium during its heyday for the Eastern Maine Basketball Tournament years. It was truly a reminder of the many outstanding events besides the sports venues that entertained eastern and northern Mainers during its time.

As the team announcer for the short-lived Maine Lumberjacks and Windjammers, I may have opened every welcome greeting with a pertinent line that appeared to stick: “Welcome to the Bangor Auditorium — the Mecca of basketball in the East.” It was — and certainly seemed — appropriate.

Jack Gifford

Bangor