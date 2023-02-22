The remains of a Connecticut man who died in a snowmobile crash were located on Tuesday.

The body of Stephen Rogers, 43, of Milford, Connecticut, was recovered near Rangeley Lake on Tuesday afternoon after a crash that officials believe happened on Saturday, according to Emily Maccabe, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Rogers was reported missing on Tuesday when he failed to pick up his snowmobile that was being repaired at Oquossoc Marine, according to Maccabe. He was believed to have been using a snowmobile that had been loaned to him.

According to reports, Maine game wardens believe that Rogers went out for a snowmobile ride sometime after 10:40 p.m. on Saturday.

A property owner in Rangeley reported to the Maine Warden Service that they had found broken snowmobile parts along the shoreline on Tuesday, Maccabe said. The parts matched the description of the snowmobile that Rogers had been loaned.

The wreckage of the snowmobile was located during a helicopter search, and Rogers’ body was located about 142 feet away from the shoreline in Russell Cove.

An investigation revealed that Rogers had been speeding before crashing into several trees along the shoreline. Excessive speed and alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash, officials said.