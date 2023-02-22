Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream is unable to make ice cream at its Skowhegan factory after a fire there earlier this month.

The ice cream maker is exploring temporary alternatives in the meantime, and a spokesperson told the Waterville Morning Sentinel on Tuesday that repairs will be made as soon as the clean-up finishes.

The 36 workers at the Skowhegan factory will remain employed, according to the Sentinel.

The Feb. 2 was ruled accidental, and investigators determined a heat gun left on combustible material in a walk-in freezer in the factory’s processing room started the blaze.