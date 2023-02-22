An investigation has been opened after the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at a Poland residence on Tuesday.

The welfare check at 205 Tripp Lake Road in Poland was conducted at around 7:18 a.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

While sheriff’s deputies were at the residence, they found reason to investigate an undisclosed death. Information on the death was not available on Wednesday afternoon.

There is no known danger to the public at this time, Moss said.

Anyone with information about the investigation can contact the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office at 207-753-2599.