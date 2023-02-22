Two missing women from Maine who have intellectual disabilities are missing in New Hampshire.

Kimberly Pushard, 51, and 50-year-old Angela Bussell, both of Topsham, were driving around the border of Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire in Pushard’s red 2012 Jeep Compass with Maine registration 1960VC on Tuesday afternoon. They were apparently unable to find their way home.

On Tuesday evening, Pushard and Bussell talked to the Exeter Police Department, as well as several other New Hampshire law enforcement agencies, which tried to give them directions to return home but were unable to do so.

Pushard’s cellphone was last pinged near Candia and Raymond, New Hampshire, but it is now powered off, according to police.

Pushard and Bussell are intellectually disabled, easily disoriented, have trouble processing information and are prone to being confused by directions.

Pushard is 5-foot-5, weighs 164 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Bussell is 5-foot-8, weighs 213 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212.