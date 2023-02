THOMASTON — The Wyatts Hall Community Players present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” Feb. 24 and Feb 25 and March 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. at Wyatts Hall, 174 Main Street.

Tickets are $15, $35 per family and are available at the door or at watshallcommunityplayers.org.



For more, contact Daryl Hahn at darylhahn@gmail.com.