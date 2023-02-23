A winter storm is hitting Maine with heavy snow Thursday morning, leading to difficult travel conditions.

Snow will taper off for the afternoon, with a final round of moderate snowfall Thursday night. Snow comes to an end early Friday with quieter weather for the afternoon.

Heavy morning snow will give way to overcast skies and light snow or a few flurries for the afternoon.

Credit: CBS 13

Temperatures will only be in the teens to around 20 degrees.

Another round of moderate snow moves in between 7 and 9 p.m. An additional 1 to 4 inches is expected. Higher amounts of snow with this round will be in central and northern Maine.

Storm totals are still on track for 8 to 12 inches for Portland to Lewiston to Augusta. Lesser amounts north of Augusta. Lesser amounts are also expected in York County, where sleet will mix in Thursday and Thursday night, reducing snow totals.

Snow comes to an end early Friday, before the morning commute.

Behind the storm, we should gradually clear out a bit for Friday afternoon. It will still be cold, in the low to mid 20s, and with gusty winds Friday wind chills will be below zero in many spots.

Credit: CBS 13

Friday night looks downright frigid. Lows will be below zero across much of the state.

Saturday will also be quite cold. Highs will be in the teens with partly cloudy skies and wind chills below zero.

More snow will arrive on Sunday, a round of light snow showers throughout the day. Temps will still be chilly in the 20s.

Monday looks quiet early next week, still cold with highs in the 20s. Another winter storm gets going Monday night, continuing through early Wednesday. This storm looks like another significant snowfall for Maine.