Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be low teens to mid-20s from north to south, with breezy winds and snow moving in across the state. State offices will be closed across the state. You can find the latest closings and delays here. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Investigators at Maine fire marshal’s office voiced concerns about leadership for years
Some investigators said they experienced pressure to determine a crime rather than find a fire’s origin to be undeterminable.
Bangor considers code changes to help ‘save the bees’
Bangor residents are required to keep their grass and weeds under 10 inches high, but an initiative to help bees could change that.
2 Aroostook farmers named to national board to promote Maine potatoes
Potatoes are Maine’s biggest crop, producing more than $201 million in sales last year, and the state is the largest producer in the east.
Maine’s hotel industry expected to rebound in a big way in 2023
While workforce shortages remain a problem, Maine reports one of the smallest drops in hotel workers nationwide.
Winner claims Maine’s $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
The winner claimed the Mega Millions prize through the limited liability company LaKoma Island Investments LLC.
Biddeford man arrested for participating in Jan. 6 insurrection
Christopher Maurer allegedly pushed against and swung a large pole at police officers near the Capitol building’s entrance.
Incredible moments from Day 5 of the Maine high school basketball tourney
Highlights from Day 5 of the Maine high school basketball tournament.
You can relive the excitement by reading our game recaps:
- Brewer boys set A North playoff 3-pointer record and advances to regional finals
- Ellsworth girls avenge regular season losses to oust Caribou in B North semis
- Old Town girls coast to B North semifinal win over Houlton
- Skowhegan takes down Messalonskee, advances to A North final
- East Grand girls’ playoff run ends with loss to Wisdom in D North semis
- Southern Aroostook hangs on for victory over Bangor Christian in D North semis
- 4th-quarter surge helps Oxford Hills girls eliminate Hampden Academy in AA North semis
- Machias cruises to big win over Schenck in D North semis
- Cheverus girls rally in the 3rd quarter to oust Bangor in AA North semifinal
- Ellsworth hangs on behind Chance Mercier’s big performance to reach B North final
- Orono’s defense stifles Presque Isle to advance to B North boys final
Ferry adds trip to make sure Vinalhaven girls basketball fans made game on time
One island team faced the possibility of playing without fans when their game was rescheduled in anticipation of snow.
Dead eagle chicks prompt venue change for Searsport July 4 fireworks
While there’s no concrete proof that the 2022 fireworks caused the deaths, the Select Board opted to take precautionary measures.
Amateur Maine wildlife photographer shares his favorite shots
When Dave Small bought his first 35-millimeter camera at 16 years old, the first thing he did was seek out his first professional gig.
In other Maine news …
2 Maine women are missing in New Hampshire
Connecticut snowmobiler dies in Rangeley Lake crash
17-year-old killed in Saco crash
Death in Poland considered suspicious
Oxford man accused of stalking teen girls
Gifford’s unable to make ice cream at Skowhegan factory after fire
Waterville delays hardware company’s neighborhood expansion plan
Popular Portland sports bar to close after being sold
Rent control ordinance moves forward in South Portland
Scarborough looks to slow housing projects amid development surge
Executive director of Maine’s public defense agency will resign
Staffing shortages have kept Maine Veterans’ Homes from being fully occupied
Course teaching senior citizens effective civic engagement returns to Aroostook
UMaine students connect with their faith at Ash Wednesday Mass
UMaine earns home berth for America East quarterfinal with win over UNH
UNH men’s basketball goes on scoring run in 2nd half to pull away from UMaine