Some investigators said they experienced pressure to determine a crime rather than find a fire’s origin to be undeterminable.

Bangor residents are required to keep their grass and weeds under 10 inches high, but an initiative to help bees could change that.

Potatoes are Maine’s biggest crop, producing more than $201 million in sales last year, and the state is the largest producer in the east.

While workforce shortages remain a problem, Maine reports one of the smallest drops in hotel workers nationwide.

The winner claimed the Mega Millions prize through the limited liability company LaKoma Island Investments LLC.

Christopher Maurer allegedly pushed against and swung a large pole at police officers near the Capitol building’s entrance.

Highlights from Day 5 of the Maine high school basketball tournament.

One island team faced the possibility of playing without fans when their game was rescheduled in anticipation of snow.

While there’s no concrete proof that the 2022 fireworks caused the deaths, the Select Board opted to take precautionary measures.

When Dave Small bought his first 35-millimeter camera at 16 years old, the first thing he did was seek out his first professional gig.

