Investigators at Maine fire marshal’s office voiced concerns about leadership for years

Some investigators said they experienced pressure to determine a crime rather than find a fire’s origin to be undeterminable.

Bangor considers code changes to help ‘save the bees’

Bangor residents are required to keep their grass and weeds under 10 inches high, but an initiative to help bees could change that.

2 Aroostook farmers named to national board to promote Maine potatoes

Potatoes are Maine’s biggest crop, producing more than $201 million in sales last year, and the state is the largest producer in the east.

Maine’s hotel industry expected to rebound in a big way in 2023

While workforce shortages remain a problem, Maine reports one of the smallest drops in hotel workers nationwide.

Winner claims Maine’s $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot

The winner claimed the Mega Millions prize through the limited liability company LaKoma Island Investments LLC.

Biddeford man arrested for participating in Jan. 6 insurrection

Christopher Maurer allegedly pushed against and swung a large pole at police officers near the Capitol building’s entrance.

Incredible moments from Day 5 of the Maine high school basketball tourney

Highlights from Day 5 of the Maine high school basketball tournament.

Ferry adds trip to make sure Vinalhaven girls basketball fans made game on time

One island team faced the possibility of playing without fans when their game was rescheduled in anticipation of snow.

Dead eagle chicks prompt venue change for Searsport July 4 fireworks

While there’s no concrete proof that the 2022 fireworks caused the deaths, the Select Board opted to take precautionary measures.

Amateur Maine wildlife photographer shares his favorite shots

When Dave Small bought his first 35-millimeter camera at 16 years old, the first thing he did was seek out his first professional gig.

2 Maine women are missing in New Hampshire

Connecticut snowmobiler dies in Rangeley Lake crash

17-year-old killed in Saco crash

Death in Poland considered suspicious

Oxford man accused of stalking teen girls

Gifford’s unable to make ice cream at Skowhegan factory after fire

Waterville delays hardware company’s neighborhood expansion plan

Popular Portland sports bar to close after being sold

Rent control ordinance moves forward in South Portland

Scarborough looks to slow housing projects amid development surge

Executive director of Maine’s public defense agency will resign

Staffing shortages have kept Maine Veterans’ Homes from being fully occupied

Course teaching senior citizens effective civic engagement returns to Aroostook

UMaine students connect with their faith at Ash Wednesday Mass

UMaine earns home berth for America East quarterfinal with win over UNH

UNH men’s basketball goes on scoring run in 2nd half to pull away from UMaine

