ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk, “USGS Water Science Centers: Serving our Communities with Science,” on Monday, March 6 at 3 p.m.

Speaker John Bumgarner is the director of the U.S. Geological Survey’s New England Water Science Center. He joined the New England WSC in February 2020 and works with the center’s over 170 staff members completing a diverse scientific program in the areas of hydrologic monitoring; water-quality assessments; hydraulics; environmental hydrology; watershed and urban hydrology; integrated computational modeling; statistical analysis; and geospatial studies in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

All talks in the Mitchell Center’s Sustainability Talks series are free and are offered both remotely via Zoom and in person at 107 Norman Smith Hall. Registration is required to attend remotely; to register and receive connection information, see the event webpage.

Please note that face coverings are required for all persons attending Mitchell Center Sustainability Talks.



Updates for this event will be posted to the event webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.