The deaths of two men in Poland on Tuesday have been ruled homicides.

The bodies of Shoeb Mohamed Adan, 21, of Springfield, Massachusetts, and 16-year-old Mohamed Aden of Lewiston were discovered at a 205 Tripp Lake Road residence on Tuesday, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The bodies were discovered after a welfare check was requested at the residence at around 7:18 a.m., according to Moss.

Autopsies conducted by the Maine medical examiner’s office determined that both men were homicide victims. The victims were not related, officials said.

There is no known threat to the public at this time, Moss said.

An investigation into the deaths is underway. Anyone with information about the deaths can contact the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office at 207-753-2599.