PORTLAND, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills has directed all state offices to close at 3 p.m. due to Tuesday’s snowstorm.

“I urge all Maine people who are traveling to please do so cautiously,” Mills said. “And please be sure to give space to our plow drivers and emergency first responders who are working to keep us safe.”

A storm sweeping across the state Tuesday is expected to dump up to 8 inches of snow in some areas, and travel conditions are expected to be slick in the evening.

State offices will reopen at their normal times Wednesday.