Laura and Harry Sanborn live on a plot of land that has been in Laura’s family for more than 100 years on Bennoch Road in Alton. She’s the seventh generation of her family to call it home.

The Sanborns have watched their trash-filled neighbor grow since it settled across the street in the 1990s. They’ve watched their neighborhood shrink as their neighbor, the Juniper Ridge Landfill, bought up much of the abutting properties.

Juniper Ridge opened in 1993 solely to collect waste from the nearby mill in Old Town. But over the years, the landfill’s mission has changed and so has the waste that’s gone in it.

From the end of the Sanborns’ driveway, one can see the entrance to the landfill. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the road in front of their house is a near-constant stream of large trucks rumbling by to drop off their loads of household trash, Laura Sanborn said.

The region’s over-reliance on an unproven technology to process residents’ trash has made the Sanborns’ living situation almost unbearable.

After seven months, the machines inside a state-of-the-art trash processing facility in Hampden came to a halt in 2020. They have yet to restart. Instead, much of the trash from more than 100 Maine communities has been going to the landfill just outside the Sanborns’ home.

What’s more, new data show that instead of revolutionizing the way communities in Maine process garbage, the multimillion dollar trash plant only met its recycling goals twice in the short time it was operating.

The sound of trucks wakes up the Sanborns in the morning. The smell of rotting trash forces them to keep their windows shut and avoid spending time in the backyard, Harry Sanborn said.

Harry Sanborn points to his “library” of reports about the activities at the Juniper Ridge Landfill, just across the way from his home, Feb. 23, 2023. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN “You used to be able to be in your home and have the window open. You’d hear the whip-poor-wills. They would wake you up in the morning,” Laura Sanborn said. “Now we live confined to the inside because of truck noise, truck odors, trash odors, you know, especially in the summer.” It’s all because one group took a risk.

Nearly 10 years ago, a nonprofit called the Municipal Review Committee brought an expensive technology to Maine to transform how its 115 member communities — from Wiscasset in the south to Smyrna in the north — processed waste. It picked a company in 2014 called Fiberight, founded by Craig Stuart-Paul, that promised to run a plant that diverted trash away from landfills or incineration, the two least favorable waste processing options in the state. Instead it would pull out recyclables to be sold, turn organic material into biofuel and condense plastic garbage into fuel pellets.

So far it hasn’t worked. After multiple delays in starting the Hampden facility, it operated for less than a year before it shut down in 2020. Almost three years later, it has yet to start back up.

Without the waste processing facility, which outside investors backed with nearly $100 million, more trash is being sent to landfills than ever before. The Municipal Review Committee’s gamble with Fiberight has also delayed the state in reaching its recycling goals. As Maine’s few landfills rapidly fill, the group continues to falter at finding a new financier to fund a restart.

Pictured: Files about Juniper Ridge Landfill line the top of a shelf of Harry and Laura Sanborns’ garage, Feb. 23, 2023. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

For those who believed at the outset that Fiberight was too risky, it has still been upsetting to see their predictions — of an idle trash plant, the near elimination of recycling and more waste going to landfills — come true.

“I was counting on the [Maine Department of Environmental Protection], which, of course, was under the LePage administration at that time, to reject [Fiberight’s] permits based on data, sound reasoning and regulations that were already in place,” said Sarah Nichols, a waste policy expert at the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

“And then, ultimately, they ignored all of the red flags and all the warning signs for this completely preventable, foreseeable disaster.”

The department did not respond to a request for comment.