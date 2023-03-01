Three Class B North schoolboy hockey quarterfinal games will be played on Wednesday night in Bangor, Presque Isle and Waterville.

Fourth seed Hampden Academy, which concluded the regular season at 10-7-1, will entertain sixth seed and defending regional titlist Camden Hills of Rockport (9-9) at Bangor’s Sawyer Arena beginning at 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Presque Isle (12-6) will host No. 6 Old Town-Orono (5-12-1) at 7 p.m. at The Forum in Presque Isle and No. 2 Messalonskee of Oakland (15-2-1) will await No. 7 Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow (6-12) at Alfond Rink at Colby College beginning at 8 p.m.

Top seed John Bapst of Bangor, 15-3, earned a first-round bye and will take on the Hampden Academy-Camden Hills winner in the semifinals on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Sawyer Arena.

The Messalonskee-Gardiner/Waterville Winslow winner will take on the Presque Isle-Old Town/Orono victor in the other semifinal at the home rink of the higher seed.

Hampden Academy beat Camden Hills in their only regular season meeting 5-2.

Keith Brooks (20 goals, 11 assists), Lucas Dunn (13 & 20) and Tucker Leland (11 & 8) have sparked Hampden Academy while Owen McManus (25 & 15), Aiden Aselton (13 & 4) and Zanni Sabatini (11 & 7) have led the Windjammers.

Isaac Staples (24 & 23), Garrett Letourneau (17 & 20) and Ethan Carlisle (11 & 31) have been the catalysts for Presque Isle with Dylan Davis (25 & 18) and Ian Bouchard (13 & 11) being Old Town-Orono’s top point producers.

Presque Isle beat Old Town-Orono 8-2 and 7-5 during the season.

Messalonskee has four double-digit goal scorers in Owen Kirk (21 & 19), Bryce Crowell (18 & 20), Will Durkee (16 & 18) and Garrett Card (14 & 11), while Garret Doyle has 18 & 5 and Donnie Gurney has 11 & 4.

Messalonskee swept the two games between them, 7-6 and 5-3.