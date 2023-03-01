The Ellsworth Eagles celebrate their 59-52 victory over Old Town to win the Class B North girls regional championship game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Class B

*Abby Radel, So., G, Ellsworth

Grace Jaffray, So., F, Ellsworth

Saige Evans, Jr., F, Old Town

Madelynn Deprey, So., G, Caribou

Taylor Loring, Fr., G, Old Town

Honorable mentions: Lizzie Boles (Ellsworth), Gabrielle Cody (Old Town), Annie Raynes (Foxcroft Academy)

Class C

The Dexter girls celebrate after winning the Clasps C North championship game against Penobscot Valley at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Dexter won 34-27. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

*Mazie Peach, Jr., F, Dexter, junior

Abby Corson, So., G, Dexter

Cally Gudroe, Jr., G, Dexter

Ellie Austin, So., G, Penobscot Valley

Izzy Allen, Jr., G, Central

Honorable mentions: Holly Loring (PVHS), Mary Allen (Central), Kaya Loring (PVHS)

Class D

Southern Aroostook celebrates their 53-49 victory over Wisdom to win the Class D North girls regional championship game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

*Madison Russell, Sr., G, Southern Aroostook

Cami Shields, Jr., G, Southern Aroostook

Lilly Roy, Jr., G, Wisdom

Olivia Ouellette, Sr., F, Wisdom

Macey Brown, Sr., G, Deer Isle-Stonington

Honorable mentions: Maddie Shields (Southern Aroostook), Abbie Lerman (Wisdom), Emmalee Landry (Southern Aroostook)

*denotes most valuable player selection