Class B
*Abby Radel, So., G, Ellsworth
Grace Jaffray, So., F, Ellsworth
Saige Evans, Jr., F, Old Town
Madelynn Deprey, So., G, Caribou
Taylor Loring, Fr., G, Old Town
Honorable mentions: Lizzie Boles (Ellsworth), Gabrielle Cody (Old Town), Annie Raynes (Foxcroft Academy)
Class C
*Mazie Peach, Jr., F, Dexter, junior
Abby Corson, So., G, Dexter
Cally Gudroe, Jr., G, Dexter
Ellie Austin, So., G, Penobscot Valley
Izzy Allen, Jr., G, Central
Honorable mentions: Holly Loring (PVHS), Mary Allen (Central), Kaya Loring (PVHS)
Class D
*Madison Russell, Sr., G, Southern Aroostook
Cami Shields, Jr., G, Southern Aroostook
Lilly Roy, Jr., G, Wisdom
Olivia Ouellette, Sr., F, Wisdom
Macey Brown, Sr., G, Deer Isle-Stonington
Honorable mentions: Maddie Shields (Southern Aroostook), Abbie Lerman (Wisdom), Emmalee Landry (Southern Aroostook)
*denotes most valuable player selection