Regarding the recent column “Let’s banish ‘Vacationland’ from Maine license plates” in the BDN: Hear! Hear! I’m glad I’m not alone in feeling that the tacky and commercial “Vacationland” cheapens the Maine brand. It really should go.

But I think replacing it with “Dirigo,” as the authors suggest, would only bewilder outsiders. My suggested substitutes: The Pine Tree State or Wicked Good.

Robert Klose

Orono