As a relatively recent immigrant to Maine, I don’t understand the controversy over the Maine license plate. It seems to me that since Maine already has a seeming bazillion plates memorializing this, that and the other thing, it should be simple to add one more to the mix.

Those who want one could get it and those who don’t could stand pat. I don’t want to pay to replace my perfectly good ones, and I certainly don’t want to pay for or see state funds diverted from productive uses like road repair or school funding for what is essentially a vanity project.

As an aside, I rather like the 1901 flag, but that is a topic for another letter.

Arthur Merrow

Tenants Harbor