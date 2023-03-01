Our latest storm from Tuesday has moved to our east, and the state will dry out Wednesday with temperatures in the mid- to high 30s.

Enjoy the early sunshine because clouds will increase Wednesday afternoon ahead of our next storm on Thursday.

Rain and snow will develop near the coast Thursday morning, with snow inland. That will continue during the day at a light to moderate clip.

Thursday evening temperatures cool off and light snow is likely before the storm departs Thursday night.

Thursday will see Maine’s second storm system of the week, though it’s expected to bring only light snow. Credit: CBS 13

Minor accumulations are likely throughout the region, with 2 to 4 inches forecast from Lewiston and Augusta to points north. The coast will see less than 2 inches.

A much bigger storm is looking likely Friday night into Saturday. That will bring moderate to heavy snow and gusty winds. Most areas from Augusta, Rangeley and points south and west will see up to 5 to 10 inches of snow.

That storm will come to an end Saturday night, with a few leftover snow showers early Sunday.

Beyond that, Maine will dry out by Sunday afternoon and stay dry early next week.