Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies and a chance for scattered morning snow showers. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Without the Hampden waste processing facility, more trash is being sent to landfills than ever before, and the state is delayed in reaching its recycling goals.

Read timeline of how the plans for the Hampden trash plant fell apart.

Angus King has proposed raising the retirement age to ensure Social Security’s solvency.

If the national debt isn’t addressed by June, it could delay Mainers’ tax refunds, disrupt Social Security and delay veterans’ benefits.

The city-owned Maine Avenue building formerly housed Wayfair before the company left in 2021.

The project will place 170 wind turbines along 175,000 acres of forest in Aroostook County, generating 1,000 megawatts of power.

Ronald Harding, 38, is on trial on a manslaughter charge after his 6-week-old son died suddenly in May 2021.

High school basketball has been captivating the hearts of Maine students, teachers and parents since the early 1900s.

Dexter junior center Mazie Peach was the Class C MVP and Ellsworth sophomore guard Abby Radel was the Osborne recipient in Class B.

PLUS: See which Maine high school girls basketball players had the most impressive performances in this year’s North regional tournament.

Three Class B North schoolboy hockey quarterfinal games will be played on Wednesday night in Bangor, Presque Isle and Waterville.

A red fox had difficulty, or perhaps reservations, carrying around a piece of roadkill in this video.

These gingersnap cookies are delicious and ideal for eating by the handful.

In other Maine news …

Santana plans Bangor concert at Maine Savings Amphitheater this August

Acadia rangers are looking for vandals painting fake trail markers

2 wayward Aroostook bison captured

Teens accused of starting deadly Lewiston fire found incompetent to stand trial

Groups sue to stop demolition of deteriorating midcoast bridge

Avocados, fish strewn across Maine highway after crash

Glenburn school will install PFAS water filter

Unity College is changing its name

Bill to give tribes seat on Baxter State Park Authority faces pushback

Jared Golden backs lobstermen on new offshore wind worry

UMaine wins final regular-season game with Kristians Feierbers’ buzzer-beater

UMaine women’s basketball player Adi Smith named America East Player of the Year

UMaine women’s basketball team expects challenge from Binghamton in conference quarterfinal

WATCH: UMaine men’s basketball wins final regular-season game with Kristians Feierbergs’ buzzer-beater