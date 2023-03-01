Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies and a chance for scattered morning snow showers. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
A ‘foreseeable disaster’ changed life for thousands now without recycling in Maine
Without the Hampden waste processing facility, more trash is being sent to landfills than ever before, and the state is delayed in reaching its recycling goals.
Read timeline of how the plans for the Hampden trash plant fell apart.
Angus King’s Social Security proposal puts him to Susan Collins’ right
Angus King has proposed raising the retirement age to ensure Social Security’s solvency.
What a national debt default would mean for Maine
If the national debt isn’t addressed by June, it could delay Mainers’ tax refunds, disrupt Social Security and delay veterans’ benefits.
200 new jobs slated for Bangor after investment from green energy firm
The city-owned Maine Avenue building formerly housed Wayfair before the company left in 2021.
Some Aroostook residents want more benefits from massive wind project
The project will place 170 wind turbines along 175,000 acres of forest in Aroostook County, generating 1,000 megawatts of power.
Medical examiner tells jury at father’s manslaughter trial baby died of inflicted head trauma
Ronald Harding, 38, is on trial on a manslaughter charge after his 6-week-old son died suddenly in May 2021.
Historic photos show Maine’s century-long love affair with high school basketball
High school basketball has been captivating the hearts of Maine students, teachers and parents since the early 1900s.
Southern Aroostook’s Madison Russell repeats as MVP on the 2023 girls all-tournament team
Dexter junior center Mazie Peach was the Class C MVP and Ellsworth sophomore guard Abby Radel was the Osborne recipient in Class B.
PLUS: See which Maine high school girls basketball players had the most impressive performances in this year’s North regional tournament.
Hampden, Old Town-Orono kick off high school hockey playoffs
Three Class B North schoolboy hockey quarterfinal games will be played on Wednesday night in Bangor, Presque Isle and Waterville.
Watch this fox go out in a snowstorm to grab a meal
A red fox had difficulty, or perhaps reservations, carrying around a piece of roadkill in this video.
This recipe makes a perfect gingersnap cookie with crunch and a tender crumb
These gingersnap cookies are delicious and ideal for eating by the handful.
In other Maine news …
Santana plans Bangor concert at Maine Savings Amphitheater this August
Acadia rangers are looking for vandals painting fake trail markers
2 wayward Aroostook bison captured
Teens accused of starting deadly Lewiston fire found incompetent to stand trial
Groups sue to stop demolition of deteriorating midcoast bridge
Avocados, fish strewn across Maine highway after crash
Glenburn school will install PFAS water filter
Unity College is changing its name
Bill to give tribes seat on Baxter State Park Authority faces pushback
Jared Golden backs lobstermen on new offshore wind worry
UMaine wins final regular-season game with Kristians Feierbers’ buzzer-beater
UMaine women’s basketball player Adi Smith named America East Player of the Year
UMaine women’s basketball team expects challenge from Binghamton in conference quarterfinal
WATCH: UMaine men’s basketball wins final regular-season game with Kristians Feierbergs’ buzzer-beater