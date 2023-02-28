Multi-platinum rock band Santana will make a stop in Bangor this summer on the band’s 1001 Rainbows tour.

Santana, fronted by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Carlos Santana, will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on March 3.

Santana’s performance is the latest one added to the Waterfront Concert Series in Bangor.

Carlos Santana founded his eponymous band in 1966, and over the course of nearly six decades has sold millions of albums, performed at Woodstock in 1969 and won nine Grammys for his 1999 album “Supernatural,” which included the inescapable No. 1 hit “Smooth,” featuring Rob Thomas.

Santana’s latest album, 2021’s “Blessings and Miracles,” also included a collaboration with Rob Thomas.

Other shows set for the Maine Savings Amphitheater this summer include country acts Lee Brice and Cole Swindell on May 28, the Dave Matthews Band on June 16, country singer Kane Brown on June 22, James Taylor on June 27, Weezer on June 30, the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Ziggy Marley on July 5, Chris Stapleton on July 6, boy band Big Time Rush on July 11 and Kidz Bop on July 22.

The season continues into the late summer and fall, with country hip hop artist Jelly Roll on Aug. 5, The Chicks on Aug. 13, Nickelback on Aug 24, Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show on Aug. 25, Pantera and Lamb of God on Sept. 7 and Goo Goo Dolls and Fitz and the Tantrums on Sept. 29.