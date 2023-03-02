The Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Race is action-packed every year. These photos showcase the energy and excitement of the last few years’ races.

The festivities will kick off Friday, bringing thousands of spectators together in Fort Kent to cheer on mushers in the 30-, 100- and 250-mile races. Fans who can’t make it to the competition in Aroostook can livestream the event for the first time thanks to WFKTV Channel 4.

Siberian huskies charge from the starting line, leading a team run by Ingrid Bower, of Underhill, Vt., in the Irving Woodlands Can Am Crown 100-mile sled dog race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Fort Kent, Maine. More than 50 teams started the 30, 100 and 250-mile races in northern Maine. Credit: Robert F. Buktay / AP

Dogs were happy to finally be hitting the trail Saturday morning at the start of the Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races in Fort Kent. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Sled dog Edda, whose owner is musher Kasey McCarty of Lexington, gives kisses to vet tech Sue Maraczi of Connecticut at Lonesome Pine Trails in Fort Kent on Friday, Feb. 28 ahead of the Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races. Credit: Jessica Potila / BDN

Erin Altemus’ dog team takes a break after crossing the Can-Am Crown Irving Woodlands 250 finish line in Fort Kent at 6:58 a.m. Monday. Credit: Don Eno

Spectators cheer the start of the Irving Woodlands Can Am Crown 250-mile sled dog race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Fort Kent, Maine. Credit: Robert R. Bukaty / AP

Even fellow dogs like to see the Can-Am races take off. This furry spectator enjoys the action Saturday morning in Fort Kent. Credit: Jessica Potila / BDN

In this Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, photo provided by Paul Cyr, one of the participants in the Can-Am Crown 250-mile dog sled race across the wilderness of northern Maine starts the race in Fort Kent, Maine. Credit: Paul Cyr / AP

Musher Gregg Vitello’s sled dogs cannot contain their excitement at the starting gate on Main Street in Fort Kent as they prepare to run in the Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races. Credit: Jessica Potila / BDN

