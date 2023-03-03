BRUNSWICK — Girl Scout Troop #74 is helping to support displaced children and teens. After learning that displaced children in the foster care or similar programs often carry what little belongings they have in a garbage bag, the girl scouts felt compelled to take action.

“We had a really interesting conversation in our troop meeting when were discussing our next big project and it really impacted the girls to learn more about local kids who really could use some extra love,” said Bridgette Hodgkins, troop leader. “After they did some research with the Department of Children and Family Services, the girls made a list of most needed items and are asking for donations to fill the bags and flood the department with bags of blessings for these kids going through an unimaginably difficult time. Please help us “boost” their spirits!”

The girl scouts are seeking items ranging from self-care items, towels, toothpaste and toothbrushes, shampoo, chap-stick, deodorant and underwear to more comforting items such as puzzles, art supplies, and books.

“The girls really blew me away with their thoughtfulness and brainstorming. They wanted to include flashlights and batteries, because if you’re in a new place that isn’t your home, you may need help finding your way around to use the bathroom at night,” added Hodgkins. “They want to help create a stockpile so that bags can also be customized for who they’re being gifted to.”

There are drop-off locations at:

· Pilgrim House, 9 Cleaveland Street, Brunswick (9 a.m. to noon Sunday through Friday)

· Wilbur’s of Maine, 143 Maine Street, Freeport (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays)

· Mail It 4U, 10 State Rd #9, Bath (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday)

Most needed items include towels and washcloths, feminine hygiene products, toothbrush/toothpaste, shampoo for all hair types, soap/bodywash, socks (sized for children and teens). Additional needs are hairbrush/comb, deodorant, underwear (sized for children and teens), reusable water bottles, travel hand sanitizer, flashlights and batteries, wipes, puzzles, art books, pencils, pens, coloring and art supplies, ChapStick, tissue packs.

Donations will be collected through March 31.