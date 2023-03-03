PORTLAND, Maine — A brief quiet weather day is in store for Friday, before a significant winter storm gets going tonight.

Heavy snow and strong winds on Saturday will lead to near-blizzard conditions for parts of Maine as a nor’easter intensifies offshore.

Things wind down by Saturday night with much quieter weather in store for Sunday and early next week.

Timing: Snow begins around midnight Friday night. Snow and wind will ramp up heading towards Saturday morning.

By sunrise Saturday, heavy snow and strong winds will bring treacherous travel across the state.

Heavy snow and wind continue through the early afternoon, with snow gradually tapering off by the evening.

A winter storm warning is in place through 7 p.m. Saturday.

Amounts: This storm will bring some of the biggest amounts we’ve seen all winter. 10-14” expected in interior York and Cumberland counties, 8-12” along the coast and in surrounding areas.

Lesser amounts from the Augusta area northward into far northern Maine, dry air will limit totals there.

Winds: Winds along the coast will gust up to 45 mph through early afternoon Saturday, with extremely low visibility and near-blizzard conditions expected.

Power outages are also possible with heavy wet snow sticking to branches and powerlines.

The worst conditions will be along the coastline with this storm.

The storm gradually winds down heading into Saturday evening. Much quieter weather will return for Sunday.

A quiet stretch of weather is in store for Maine next week. Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday brings our next chance of snow light snow showers. Highs will be cooler in the 30s, and this does not look like a major storm.