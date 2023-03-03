Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Medication abortions, which rely on mifepristone and a subsequent dose of misoprostol, are being challenged in a federal court in Texas.

The coalition behind voter ID is driven by nearly universal support from Republican voters but 40 percent support overall from Democrats as well.

This storm will bring some of the biggest amounts we’ve seen all winter.

A jury deliberated just over an hour before finding Ronald Harding, 38, guilty of manslaughter in the death of his son on Memorial Day 2021.

Rayshaun Moore, 37, is serving a 32-year sentence for murdering Demetrius Snow, 25, in the parking lot of the Half Acre Nightclub.

The furloughs come as demand for the company’s COVID-19 test swabs continues to decline.

Frenchman Bay Conservancy is eyeing the 178-acre Bar Harbor Golf Course, which houses salt marshes and other valuable ecosystems.

EMA Backwoods Adventures is a newly-built vacation house on a 5-acre property that offers access to Peaks-Kenny State Park.

Using a “trap” with a sophisticated 35 mm camera, Laura Zamfirescu was able to capture a striking, half-blind bobcat.

The starting seniors are itching for a gold ball this year, after the Witches fell to Camden Hills who had the Flagg twins on the 2022 roster.

ALSO: Many Maine high school basketball title games moved ahead of weekend storm

The four-piece folk-pop band will perform on Aug. 16 and be joined by English songwriter James Bay.

“I think the birding along the southern Maine coast is exceptional in winter.”

In other Maine news …

Maine Veterans’ Homes says it needs $3.4M from state to close funding gap

LGBTQ memoir splits southern Maine school district

Fine-dining restaurant in northern Maine adds bed and breakfast

When it’s freezing out, Maine’s winter surfers find community in the waves

These Can-Am sled dog snapshots will get you pumped for the competition

Belfast housing project could have all affordable units after proposed permit change

Maine man gets 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to 1987 murder

Southern Aroostook-Seacoast Christian rematch among 5 state schoolgirl title games

Cuban food to join growing array of world cuisines offered at Veazie kitchen

