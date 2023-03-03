In this Feb. 12, 2023, file photo, Jordan Sewczak, front, loses control as she flies over a headwall on the downhill course during the ATSX 250 Ice Cross Downhill ski competition at Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn. Credit: Russ Dillingham / Sun Journal via AP

This could be the biggest court threat to abortion access in Maine so far

Medication abortions, which rely on mifepristone and a subsequent dose of misoprostol, are being challenged in a federal court in Texas.

Republicans are winning over Mainers on voter ID, poll shows

The coalition behind voter ID is driven by nearly universal support from Republican voters but 40 percent support overall from Democrats as well.

Nor’easter could dump a foot of snow on parts of Maine Saturday

This storm will bring some of the biggest amounts we’ve seen all winter.

Jury finds Brewer father guilty of manslaughter in 2021 death of 6-week-old son

A jury deliberated just over an hour before finding Ronald Harding, 38, guilty of manslaughter in the death of his son on Memorial Day 2021.

Maine’s top court rules Bangor man convicted of murder should be resentenced

Rayshaun Moore, 37, is serving a 32-year sentence for murdering Demetrius Snow, 25, in the parking lot of the Half Acre Nightclub.

Swab maker Puritan furloughs 251 workers in Pittsfield

The furloughs come as demand for the company’s COVID-19 test swabs continues to decline.

Defunct oceanfront golf course in Trenton could become wildlife habitat

Frenchman Bay Conservancy is eyeing the 178-acre Bar Harbor Golf Course, which houses salt marshes and other valuable ecosystems.

Couple’s recreation business cultivates ‘slice of heaven’ in Maine highlands

EMA Backwoods Adventures is a newly-built vacation house on a 5-acre property that offers access to Peaks-Kenny State Park.

Maine photographer snaps shots of bobcat that’s blind in one eye

Using a “trap” with a sophisticated 35 mm camera, Laura Zamfirescu was able to capture a striking, half-blind bobcat.

Class A final is last chance for Brewer’s starting 5 to win state title

The starting seniors are itching for a gold ball this year, after the Witches fell to Camden Hills who had the Flagg twins on the 2022 roster.

ALSO: Many Maine high school basketball title games moved ahead of weekend storm

The Lumineers to kick off summer tour in Bangor

The four-piece folk-pop band will perform on Aug. 16 and be joined by English songwriter James Bay.

Maine should be on every birder’s bucket list

“I think the birding along the southern Maine coast is exceptional in winter.”

In other Maine news …

Maine Veterans’ Homes says it needs $3.4M from state to close funding gap

LGBTQ memoir splits southern Maine school district

Fine-dining restaurant in northern Maine adds bed and breakfast

When it’s freezing out, Maine’s winter surfers find community in the waves

These Can-Am sled dog snapshots will get you pumped for the competition

Belfast housing project could have all affordable units after proposed permit change

Maine man gets 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to 1987 murder

Southern Aroostook-Seacoast Christian rematch among 5 state schoolgirl title games

Cuban food to join growing array of world cuisines offered at Veazie kitchen

