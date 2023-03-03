Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
This could be the biggest court threat to abortion access in Maine so far
Medication abortions, which rely on mifepristone and a subsequent dose of misoprostol, are being challenged in a federal court in Texas.
Republicans are winning over Mainers on voter ID, poll shows
The coalition behind voter ID is driven by nearly universal support from Republican voters but 40 percent support overall from Democrats as well.
Nor’easter could dump a foot of snow on parts of Maine Saturday
This storm will bring some of the biggest amounts we’ve seen all winter.
Jury finds Brewer father guilty of manslaughter in 2021 death of 6-week-old son
A jury deliberated just over an hour before finding Ronald Harding, 38, guilty of manslaughter in the death of his son on Memorial Day 2021.
Maine’s top court rules Bangor man convicted of murder should be resentenced
Rayshaun Moore, 37, is serving a 32-year sentence for murdering Demetrius Snow, 25, in the parking lot of the Half Acre Nightclub.
Swab maker Puritan furloughs 251 workers in Pittsfield
The furloughs come as demand for the company’s COVID-19 test swabs continues to decline.
Defunct oceanfront golf course in Trenton could become wildlife habitat
Frenchman Bay Conservancy is eyeing the 178-acre Bar Harbor Golf Course, which houses salt marshes and other valuable ecosystems.
Couple’s recreation business cultivates ‘slice of heaven’ in Maine highlands
EMA Backwoods Adventures is a newly-built vacation house on a 5-acre property that offers access to Peaks-Kenny State Park.
Maine photographer snaps shots of bobcat that’s blind in one eye
Using a “trap” with a sophisticated 35 mm camera, Laura Zamfirescu was able to capture a striking, half-blind bobcat.
Class A final is last chance for Brewer’s starting 5 to win state title
The starting seniors are itching for a gold ball this year, after the Witches fell to Camden Hills who had the Flagg twins on the 2022 roster.
ALSO: Many Maine high school basketball title games moved ahead of weekend storm
The Lumineers to kick off summer tour in Bangor
The four-piece folk-pop band will perform on Aug. 16 and be joined by English songwriter James Bay.
Maine should be on every birder’s bucket list
“I think the birding along the southern Maine coast is exceptional in winter.”
