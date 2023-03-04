THOMASTON — Watts Hall Community Arts is pleased to bring Double or Nothing to town for a family-friendly show starting 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Watts Hall, 174 Main Street/Route 1.

“Showtime” Steve Corning and Shane Miclon, a second-generation Oddfellow performer, have joined forces to create a variety show featuring insane juggling feats, zany humor and endless off-the-wall antics. Their professional careers have brought them across the country and beyond, including performances with Disney Cruise Lines, Cirque Mechanics, and L.L. Bean.

With fast-paced juggling routines, escape artistry, audience participation, physical comedy, and original music, Double or Nothing is a sure bet for all-ages entertainment. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door if available. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for this general admission show. Advance tickets are available via EventBrite. For a link and more information about Watts Hall, visit wattshallthomaston.com.

Watts Hall Community Arts Watts Hall Community Arts is the nonprofit tasked by the Town of Thomaston to manage and promote use of the second floor of the historic downtown building named for Samuel Watts, 19th-century sea captain, ship builder and town benefactor. For more information, email wattshallcommunityarts@gmail.com.