A nor’easter blowing through Maine on Saturday has caused some power outages due to strong winds.

The storm brought more than half a foot of snowfall to areas in southern Maine throughout Saturday morning, with some areas seeing nearly a foot of precipitation by 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

As of 1:30 p.m., Byron in Oxford County had received 14 inches of snow, according to the Gray NWS office. North Windham had received 11 inches, and Belfast had received 9 inches of snow.

In Hancock County, Orland had received 9 inches of snow as of 1 p.m., according to the Caribou NWS office.

Bangor had received around 5 inches of snowfall by 12:30 p.m., while the northernmost areas in Penobscot County saw 2 to 3 inches of precipitation.

A blowdown in Falmouth caused power outages for Central Maine Power customers around 10:30 a.m.

In Falmouth, crews are responding to outages caused by a large tree. Please stay safe if you head out today. We expect snow and wind to continue well into the afternoon.



Our crews remain prepared, and we are ready to respond to any outages that might occur. pic.twitter.com/XxGj7EUk6j — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) March 4, 2023

As of 2 p.m., approximately 15,986 residences on Central Maine Power’s grid were affected by outages. Cumberland County residents were most impacted, with 8,980 outages. Around 3,534 Penobscot County CMP customers were without power at that time.

Five outages in Versant Power’s service area in Hancock County were reported as of 2 p.m., but it was unclear whether the outages were storm-related.

A series of crashes occurred on the Maine Turnpike on Saturday morning due to inclement weather, according to the Maine State Police.

The driver of this tractor trailer was exiting the Turnpike at Exit 75 when he lost control and went off the roadway. Minor traffic delay at this time. pic.twitter.com/bVF7ryNCmb — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) March 4, 2023

People are advised to only travel if necessary, and to use caution if getting on the road. No fatalities have been reported as of 2 p.m.