Some folks think I oppose all aquaculture. That’s not the case. I support land-based aquaculture and a very limited sea-based aquaculture — the limited sea-based aquaculture reserved for towns trying to increase a natural resource.

We have to remember, when an inch of any fishing grounds goes to aquaculture, it is taken from wild harvest. Wild harvest cannot clam, mussel, scallop, or anything else in that area. Recreational boats aren’t allowed near the site and the landscape is grossly changed. The natural beauty is gone. I think this is the equivalent of putting apartment buildings in the Grand Canyon.

The next issue is, an aquaculture site is now potentially introducing a species in a large volume with no idea of the consequences to the native habitat. Without study of that species, at that volume, in that area, the bad possibilities are endless. What they consume, starve out, pollute, or expose to the surroundings is unknown.

Aquaculture is man “thinking” he knows what’s best. He is taking natural fishing grounds that generations of fishermen (and women) have fished all their lives because he (or she) is smarter than the ocean. This is reckless, irresponsible, and destructive at best.

Waldoboro will be putting a moratorium in place to ban private aquaculture. We wish to preserve our heritage, shellfish industry, and the natural beauty of our river.

Glen Melvin

Vice Chair

Waldoboro Shellfish Conservation Committee

Waldoboro