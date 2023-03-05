Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I understand there is being considered new legislation, dealing with the issue of abortion, which will shortly be considered by members of the Maine House of Representatives and Senate. I wish to share some comments on this matter.

You as Bangor Daily News editors may be aware that Maine is one of but a few states, in which the current law regarding the matter of abortion, is already much less restrictive than the laws of other states. The proposed changes, if passed, would now give the “green light” for abortion up to the moment of birth in some circumstances.

In other matters, readers and listeners of the news have been advised to “follow the science.” However, in wrestling with the question of when a human life begins, that instruction is too often, not considered. If you have not done so, you should please do so.

Ronald Reagan once wrote, “We cannot diminish the value of one human life — the unborn — without diminishing the value of all human life.” Surely, that statement is as true now, as it was when it was written.

In 1744 George Washington wrote, “Labor to keep alive in your breast that little spark of celestial fire called conscience.” Yes, sometimes immediate circumstances in our lives can become the catalyst that prompts us to make a decision, to be regretted later.

Thank you for the opportunity to reach out to you and your readers.

Brian Dobbs

Cushing