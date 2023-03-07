BREWER — Northern Light Health is proud to serve Maine’s increasingly diverse residents and visitors. Between June and December, Northern Light Health used mobile interpretation devices to interpret 55 different languages including Cape Verdean Creole, Lingala, and Urdu to provide patient care statewide. In the second half of 2022, Northern Light Health provided interpretive services 6,432 times across Maine.

Northern Light Health uses mobile interpretation units provided by AMN Healthcare. Available anywhere patients may seek services from emergency departments, primary or specialty offices, even at the main entrance to our care facilities, mobile units make it easy for patients and their healthcare team to communicate even without a shared language. Once interpretation services are requested, staff connect the patient with a live interpreter, usually within just minutes. The devices offer audio interpretation services in more than 200 languages, including American Sign Language, and video translation services in an additional 40 languages.