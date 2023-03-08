If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

A man who is accused of fatally shooting a Lewiston woman in December 2022 pleaded not guilty to murder.

Eddie Massie, 40, of Lewiston entered his plea virtually on Tuesday, according to the Sun Journal.

Massie allegedly shot 25-year-old Lacresha Howard to death during an argument at a Pierce Street apartment building.

Her body was discovered in a hallway with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Howard’s family said Massie was her boyfriend.

Andrea Martin, Howard’s cousin, said in December that her cousin was trying to end the relationship before she died.

If convicted, Massie faces 25 years to life in prison.