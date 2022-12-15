A man accused of killing a Lewiston woman over the weekend has been arrested in Greene.

Eddie Massie, 40, allegedly killed 25-year-old Lacresha Howard, whose body was found about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the hallway of a Pierce Street apartment building in Lewiston.

The Maine medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide.

A Maine State Police Tactical Team arrested Massie on an outstanding warrant for murder while executing a search warrant just after midnight Thursday at an Allen Pond Road residence in Greene, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Massie was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, where he was being held without bail pending his initial court appearance.