Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Every day for several weeks we’ve seemed to get inundated with Aaron Rodgers news! I have been a faithful fan of the Green Bay Packers since the days of Vince Lombardi and am sick and tired of Rodgers, whose resume includes one Superbowl win.

I think the guy is simply all hat and no horse. He looks great for the first two or three games of the season then sinks back to his lackluster capabilities and blames the linemen. Let’s face it folks, Rodgers couldn’t hold Tom Brady’s jockstrap! My advice to Green Bay? Send Rodgers back to his cave for more contemplation and then fire him!

Lou Ouellette

Madawaska