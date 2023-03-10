PRESQUE ISLE — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a sustainable agriculture workshop on Wednesday, March 22 from 7:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Maine at Presque Isle Ballroom, 120 Campus Center, 181 Main Street. The event is an opportunity to learn from crop professionals and network with professionals in the field of sustainable agriculture.

Faculty and staff from UMPI, UMaine, and Extension will speak on topics that include interseeding and intercropping; managing potato virus Y and potato leafroll virus; alfalfa and soil health; marketing and branding; using drones; cover crop practices; and irrigation scheduling. There is also an opportunity for attendees to present their research during the poster session.

The registration fee is $50; participants must register before March 13. The event will offer 5.5 CCA/CEU credits and 2 pesticide credits. To register for the event or poster session, visit the event webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, please contact Pam Hickey at 207-764-3361 or pam.hickey@maine.edu.