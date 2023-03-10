Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his NFL retirement Friday in an Instagram post.

McCourty ends his playing career after 13 seasons, three Super Bowl championships and two Pro Bowl nods. McCourty grew into a franchise great in New England, where he was named to the franchise’s 2010s All-Decade team. He ranks third in Patriots history with 35 career interceptions, one behind Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Ty Law and Patriots Hall of Famer Raymond Clayborn.

“It has been a great ride,” McCourty told his twin brother and NFL Network analyst, Jason McCourty, on Instagram. “I got the opportunity to talk to Mr. Kraft, to talk to Bill [Belichick], a lot of the guys on the defensive staff. Unbelievable ride.”

Nicknamed “red coat” by his teammates, McCourty is a lock to enter the Patriots Hall of Fame one day. The 35-year-old was voted a captain every season after his rookie year of 2010. McCourty entered the league as a first-round draft pick and became the fourth player in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

He later earned All-Pro second team honors in 2013 and 2016. McCourty is expected to become an NFL media analyst in his next career.

Story by Andrew Callahan, Boston Herald