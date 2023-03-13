THOMASTON — Bliss Beauty Spa opened its doors to the Midcoast community on Wednesday, March 1. Located at 170 Main Street in Thomaston, the aesthetician-owned spa offers facials, eyelash extensions, and waxing, among other services.

Owner and aesthetician Brittany Boynton is a recent graduate of Spa Tech Institute in Westbrook. She previously worked in office management, but decided in January of 2022 that it was time for a career change. A lifelong interest in the beauty industry and a desire to work more closely with customers led Boynton to pursue certification as an aesthetician. “I spend most of my time researching and learning more about skin care just for fun,” Boynton said, “so I knew that I had made the right move”.

Upon graduation, Boynton decided to realize her longtime dream of business ownership and leased a space in Thomaston’s historic Watts Block. With a number of hair salons but no licensed skin care professionals, she saw a need in the community waiting to be filled. The location’s easy access to Route 1 along with downtown’s atmosphere were also deciding factors for Boynton.

In addition to spa services, Bliss Beauty Spa also carries Jan Marini Skin Research’s award-winning line of skincare products. Future plans for the spa include offering nail services.

Bliss Beauty Spa is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only, with weekend appointments available by request. A full list of services and a link to book appointments can be found online at https://www.blissbeautyspa207.com/.