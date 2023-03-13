Rebecca A. Clark

The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a Guilford woman who hasn’t been seen since early March.

Rebecca A. Clark, 46, left her house in Guilford on March 3 to visit friends in Boston, Massachusetts. She did not return home on March 5 as planned, according to the sheriff’s office.

The agency is working with the Boston Police Department to locate Clark.

“The family has not had contact with Rebecca and attempts to make contact with her have been unsuccessful,” the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Monday.

Clark drove to Massachusetts in her 2019 Hyundai Kona, which is gray. She has a Maine license plate with pink numbers and letters, and a pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness. The plate number is: 465AYG.

Those with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 207-564-3304.