DAMARISCOTTA — The Lincoln County Democratic Committee will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 via Zoom.

The agenda will feature Sen. Cameron Reny (SD 13) and Rep. Lydia Crafts (HD 46), who will provide updates on their priority bills and how people can get involved in helping to pass the legislation.

“Legislative advocacy is the second act to an election,” said Kelli Whitlock Burton, LCDC chair. “We work hard to elect folks who share our values, then we work hard to help them shape policy that reflects those values.”

The committee has also invited Will Hayward, advocacy program coordinator for the League of Women Voters of Maine and Democracy Maine who will share details about current voting rights and elections legislation, including the National Popular Vote Compact.

All Lincoln County Democrats and unenrolled progressives are welcome to attend LCDC meetings.

Pre-registration is required for non-voting members to receive Zoom log on and/or phone in details. Register at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/meet before noon the day of the meeting to ensure access. They will also do their best to accommodate last-minute registrations.

Information about the committee, its meetings and other activities may be found at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com or https://www.facebook.com/lincolncountydems/. Kelli Whitlock Burton, LCDC chair, may also be contacted directly at chair@lincolncountydemocrats.com.

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee promotes the ideals, principles, and philosophy we share as Democrats. The nomination and election of candidates who advocate these ideals and principles ensure an effective, democratic government of and for all the people.